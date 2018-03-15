Micah Austin is the new city administrator for the City of Ammon

Micah Austin will take over as the city administrator for the city of Ammon when the current administrator and planning director, Ron Folsom, retires at the beginning of May.

Austin is now planning and building director with the city of Ketchum, where he rewrote the 1974 land use ordinance, eliminating more than 200 pages of the zoning code and modernizing the structure and layout of the ordinance. Those efforts were recognized by the Association of Idaho Cities, which recognized Ketchum for the best zoning code rewrite of 2016. Prior to working in Ketchum, Austin worked for the cities of Hailey and Jerome.

Austin holds a bachelor’s degree in English literature from Utah State University and a master’s degree in public affairs with a focus on city management from Indiana University.