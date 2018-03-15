Quantcast
September Myres named SBA’s Idaho Small Business Person of the Year

By: IBR Staff March 15, 2018

september-myresThe U.S. Small Business Administration has named September Myres 2018 Idaho Small Business Person of the Year.

Myres is the president and CEO of Sundance Consulting, Inc. in Pocatello. Founded by Myres in 2005, Sundance provides environmental, compliance, natural resources, cultural resources, and remediation services to clients in the U.S. and abroad.

The Small Business Person of the Year award recognizes small business owners who demonstrate staying power and substantiated history as an established business with at least three years of business operation. Winners must also show growth in net worth and business expansion, increase in jobs and sales, innovation in products or services, response to adversity and contributions to community projects.

