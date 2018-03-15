Quantcast
Home / News / Construction / State Education Board will build two INL research structures in Idaho Falls (access required)

By: Teya Vitu March 15, 2018 0

Idaho’s state universities and colleges will collaborate directly with the Idaho National Laboratory in two new research facilities that will start construction in May in Idaho Falls. The Idaho State Board of Education will build a Collaborative Computing Center and a Cybercore Integration Center on 13 acres nestled between University Place and the Battelle Energy Alliance, ...

