Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Family minimum wage exemption heads to Senate (access required)

Family minimum wage exemption heads to Senate (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher March 16, 2018 0

A bill that extends the agriculture below-minimum wage exemption for immediate family members to all businesses is on its way to the Senate, after the Senate Commerce and Human Resources Committee voted on March 13 to pass it with no opposition. H466, sponsored by Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg  — an economist in his day job – ...

Tagged with:

About Sharon Fisher

Sharon Fisher is an Idaho Business Review staff writer, covering financial institutions, technology, and business development. She holds a bachelor of science in computer science from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and a masters in public administration and graduate certificates in geographic informational analysis and in community and regional planning from Boise State University. She likes explaining things and going to meetings. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_SLFisher.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo