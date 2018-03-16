Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / People / For the paper / Kara McAffee joins A New Beginning Adoption Agency as an adoption specialist

Kara McAffee joins A New Beginning Adoption Agency as an adoption specialist

By: IBR Staff March 16, 2018 0

kara-mcaffee-copyKara McAffee has joined A New Beginning Adoption Agency as an adoption specialist in the agency’s Eastern Idaho social work team. McAffee will guide families through the infant, foster-adopt and international adoption process.

McAffee has several years of experience working with children and family through Idaho’s Department of Health and Welfare, including work with families who are adopting children from Idaho’s foster-care system, as well as work with the elderly population at the hospital.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in social work from Brigham Young University – Idaho.

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo