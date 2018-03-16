Kara McAffee joins A New Beginning Adoption Agency as an adoption specialist

Kara McAffee has joined A New Beginning Adoption Agency as an adoption specialist in the agency’s Eastern Idaho social work team. McAffee will guide families through the infant, foster-adopt and international adoption process.

McAffee has several years of experience working with children and family through Idaho’s Department of Health and Welfare, including work with families who are adopting children from Idaho’s foster-care system, as well as work with the elderly population at the hospital.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in social work from Brigham Young University – Idaho.