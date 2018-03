Mike Kapuscinski has been named executive director of the South Meridian Family YMCA.

Kapuscinski first came to the Treasure Valley Family YMCA as a volunteer before being hired in 2011 as the aquatics director of the YMCA’s downtown branch. In 2013, Kapuscinski took on the additional responsibility of overseeing aquatics at the Y’s West branch. From 2014 through January 2018, Kapuscinski acted as the association aquatics and races and events director.