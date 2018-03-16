Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Roundup 3.16.18 (access required)

Roundup 3.16.18 (access required)

By: IBR Staff March 16, 2018 0

Stenogirl Inc. expanded its lease by 952 square feet at 1109 W. Main St. Suites 240 and 260A. Jamie Anderson and Scott Feighner of Colliers International facilitated the transaction. Martin Wheaton purchased 5,300 square feet at 90 W. Cottonwood Court. in Eagle. Lew Manglos and Jamie Anderson of Colliers International represented the seller and Bryant Reinhard ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo