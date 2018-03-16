Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / IBR Headlines / Winter home shopping was expensive in Treasure Valley (access required)

Winter home shopping was expensive in Treasure Valley (access required)

By: Teya Vitu March 16, 2018 0

Record median home prices for February are edging toward $300,000 in Ada County and $200,000 in Canyon County, driven by the fact that there are more new homes than existing homes on the market, according to statistics released by Boise Regional Realtors. Ada Country recorded a record high of $297,500 in February for the median price ...

Tagged with:

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo