Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Corporate tax cut changed compensation for executives and employees (access required)

Corporate tax cut changed compensation for executives and employees (access required)

By: Claude Solnik March 19, 2018 0

While a corporate tax cut that brought the top rate down from 35 percent to 21 percent is widely seen as the centerpiece of the recent tax rules, there also were a number of changes to compensation for executives and employees. The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act includes provisions, which frequently attracted less attention, including disallowing ...

About Claude Solnik

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo