Richard Antl named vice president of commercial banking at KeyBank

Richard Antl has been named vice president of commercial banking at KeyBank. In this role, Antl will work with commercial banking and corporate clients in the Treasure Valley.

Prior to joining KeyBank, Antl worked for seven years in Houston, Texas with Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, focused on the oil and gas sector. He began his career in financial services in Calgary, Alberta Canada.

Antl holds a degree in small business and entrepreneurship from Mount Royal University in Calgary and is a CFA charter holder.