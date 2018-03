Tom Fetzer has joined Bish’s RV as chief financial officer. Previously, Fetzer had served since 2004 as chief financial officer at PowerWorks.

He earlier worked in corporate and commercial lending positions at national and regional banks.

Fetzer holds a business degree from Westminster College, an accounting degree from Boise State University, and two master’s degrees in business administration and accountancy taxation. Additionally, he is a Certified Public Accountant licensed in Idaho.