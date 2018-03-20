Brendon Daniels, Dave Sherman, David Sterling promoted at T-O Engineers

Brendon Daniels has been promoted to project engineer at T-O Engineers. In Brendon’s four years in T-O’s land development group, he worked closely with clients and aided in the management of projects.

Dave Sherman has been promoted to project engineer at T-O Engineers. Since 2012, Sherman has worked with the T-O Aviation group, as well as serving in the community as the engagement team chair for Boise Young Professionals.

David Sterling has been promoted to partner at T-O Engineers. Sterling serves as a leader in T-O’s land development group.