Elaine French, Jenna Whitlock join board of Andrus Center

Elaine French and Jenna Whitlock have joined the Andrus Center for Public Policy board of governors.

French is the president of John and Elaine French Family Foundation and a board member of the Nature Conservancy of Washington State, and a member of the National Board of the League of Conservation Voters. Her experience also contains a background as a researcher and consultant in early education.

Whitlock is the former deputy director of the Bureau of Land Management, retiring after a 35-year career working in the Great Basin and in Washington D.C., in the U.S. Senate, and at the Department of the Interior. She capped her career as the interim Utah State Director and BLM deputy director, overseeing management of over 245 million acres of public land in the west.