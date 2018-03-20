Quantcast
Home / Good Works / KJ’s Super Stores donates $40k to The Idaho Foodbank

KJ’s Super Stores donates $40k to The Idaho Foodbank

By: IBR Staff March 20, 2018 0

Jim Beitz, Eastern Idaho branch manager for The Idaho Foodbank (right) receives check from Jake Hansen, regional president for KJ’s Super Stores (left). Photo courtesy of The Idaho Foodbank.

KJ’s Super Stores, a gas, car wash and convenience store chain with locations in Idaho, Wyoming, Nevada and Utah, donated $40,000 to The Idaho Foodbank on Feb. 26.

The gift was the result of an in-store campaign during which store associates encouraged customers to “give a little extra” to provide hunger relief to their neighbors in need.

The donation will be directed to childhood nutrition programs such as School Pantry and Backpack statewide. These programs ensure that children and their families have access to the nutritious food they need. Last year the Backpack program served 2,636 children statewide. More than 1,409 households received food for 152,000 meals through the School Pantry program.

