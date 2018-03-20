Quantcast
Magic Valley Cinema will get luxury seating, large-format screen (access required)

By: Teya Vitu March 20, 2018 0

The company that owns the six-year-old Magic Valley Cinema 13 is making a California-sized investment in Twin Falls. An expansion and remodel of what likely will be called the Magic Valley Cinema 20 will add six new screens, a large-format screen, possibly IMAX. The width of the seats will be doubled, and all will be recliners ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

