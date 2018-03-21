Jeff Kyong-McClain joins University of Idaho as Confucius Institute co-director

Jeff Kyong-McClain has joined the University of Idaho as the Confucius Institute co-director, effective May 1.

Kyong-McClain has a background in Chinese language and Chinese history and culture. Most recently, he worked at the University of Arkansas – Little Rock as the interim assistant director of the Honors College and associate professor of history.

He has resided in China and has taught English in the Intensive Language Training Center at Sichuan University. He has also served as the Arkansas site director for the National Consortium for Teaching about Asia and has led several study-abroad trips to China and Korea.

Kyong-McClain holds a doctorate degree in modern Chinese history from the University of Illinois.