Max Mohammadi appointed head of business development for Suzi Boyle Team of OneTrust Home Loans

Max Mohammadi has been appointed head of business development and community outreach for the Suzi Boyle Team of OneTrust Home Loans at the State Street branch.

Mohammadi has 35 years of management and marketing experience, most recently as owner of CAZBA restaurant and OPA Lounge in Boise.