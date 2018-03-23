Quantcast
Good news for Micron is good news for Idaho (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher March 23, 2018 0

Boise Mayor Dave Bieter has famously said, “When Micron sneezes, Boise catches a cold.” When Micron Technology Inc. is healthy, Boise and Idaho are healthy too. That's why the company’s earnings report on March 22 was good news for the city and state. After issuing improved guidance in February, Micron, Boise's memory component manufacturer, proceeded to ...

