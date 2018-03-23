Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / Two stadiums jockey for construction starts near downtown Boise (access required)

Two stadiums jockey for construction starts near downtown Boise (access required)

By: Teya Vitu March 23, 2018 0

The owners of the Boise Hawks baseball team would like to have a downtown Boise stadium ideal for soccer and baseball ready for the United Soccer League season starting in spring 2020. The open questions: Where would a downtown stadium be built and when would construction start? The only agreed-to date in play right now is October, ...

Tagged with:

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo