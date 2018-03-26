Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / IBR Headlines / Jacobs (formerly CH2M) will move to One Capital Center (access required)

Jacobs (formerly CH2M) will move to One Capital Center (access required)

By: Teya Vitu March 26, 2018 0

Long-time Idaho Water Center tenant CH2M Hill (now known as Jacobs) will relocate across downtown Boise to One Capital Center on Main Street. Jacobs, a Dallas-based engineering group that acquired CH2M in December, leased 27,928 square feet of former J.R. Simplot Co. space on the 12th and part of 10th floor, starting Sept. 1.  Brian Morandi, ...

Tagged with:

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo