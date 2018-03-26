Julie Toole promoted to senior internal auditor at Idaho Independent Bank

Quantcast
By: IBR Staff March 26, 2018 0

julie-toole-copyJulie Toole has been promoted to senior internal auditor at Idaho Independent Bank. In her new role, Toole will be responsible for planning and conducting audits, including operational, financial reporting, and compliance to determine if functional areas are operating in accordance with established guidelines, policies, procedures, and federal and state legal requirements.

Toole joined IIB in 2002 as a payroll specialist, and subsequently held positions as an accounting assistant and internal auditor.

Toole holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in management accounting from Lewis Clark State College.

