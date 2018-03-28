Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Albertsons will close Beacon/Broadway store April 7 (access required)

Albertsons will close Beacon/Broadway store April 7 (access required)

By: Teya Vitu March 28, 2018 0

Stocked shelves have been thinning the past few weeks as the Albertsons Market at Broadway and Beacon Street nears its April 7 closure date. The 26,100-square-foot market built in 1955 will be demolished as will other attached strip retail space to make way for parking for Albertsons new concept Market Street Idaho store under construction on ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo