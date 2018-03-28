Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Idaho ranks 20 in business tax index (access required)

Idaho ranks 20 in business tax index (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher March 28, 2018 0

Idaho ranks 20 in the 2018 State Business Tax Climate Index, produced by the Tax Foundation, a Washington, D.C.-based think tank that publishes research studies on U.S. tax policies at both the federal and state levels. The ranking comprises five individual indices: corporate tax, in which Idaho ranks 25; individual income tax, in which Idaho ranks ...

Tagged with:

About Sharon Fisher

Sharon Fisher is an Idaho Business Review staff writer, covering financial institutions, technology, and business development. She holds a bachelor of science in computer science from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and a masters in public administration and graduate certificates in geographic informational analysis and in community and regional planning from Boise State University. She likes explaining things and going to meetings. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_SLFisher.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo