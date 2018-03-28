Karl Knapp will join Boise State University as a professor of the practice. He will join the College of Business and Economics and the Honors College beginning this August. Knapp is a partner at PJT Partners, a global investment bank based in New York. Knapp has 30 years of experience working in the financial services sector.

Knapp holds a bachelor’s degree from Boise State University and a master’s degree from Oxford University. He also holds a master’s degree in business administration from Harvard Business School.