Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / People / For the paper / Karl Knapp will join Boise State University as a professor of the practice

Karl Knapp will join Boise State University as a professor of the practice

By: IBR Staff March 28, 2018 0

karl-knapp-copyKarl Knapp will join Boise State University as a professor of the practice. He will join the College of Business and Economics and the Honors College beginning this August. Knapp is a partner at PJT Partners, a global investment bank based in New York. Knapp has 30 years of experience working in the financial services sector.

Knapp holds a bachelor’s degree from Boise State University and a master’s degree from Oxford University. He also holds a master’s degree in business administration from Harvard Business School.

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo