Fort Hall casino is betting on a completion date (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher March 29, 2018 0

The Shoshone-Bannock Tribe hopes to open its new gaming building by the end of the summer, bringing at least 150 new jobs to the area. Now known as the Fort Hall Casino and Shoshone-Bannock Hotel and Event Center, the facility will be renamed the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel after the new building opens. “This has been a ...

Tagged with:

