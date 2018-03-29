Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Frugals shakes, rattles and rolls in Nampa (access required)

Frugals shakes, rattles and rolls in Nampa (access required)

By: Teya Vitu March 29, 2018 0

The four-store Frugals 1950s retro hamburger chain opened its first new restaurant in 17 years March 5 in Nampa. The Nampa location, on the site of a former Squeaky Clean Car Wash, is also the first franchise operation for the Port Angeles, Washington, family business that has Frugals in Port Angeles, opened in 1988, Tacoma (1990), Auburn, ...

Tagged with:

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo