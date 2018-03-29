Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / #MeToo is changing the HR approach (access required)

#MeToo is changing the HR approach (access required)

By: Bennett Loudon March 29, 2018 0

The wave of sexual harassment allegations against well-known public figures like Harvey Weinstein and Steve Wynn and the resulting #MeToo movement has emboldened the average worker to come forward with claims. That's forcing human resources professionals to rethink their approach to employee complaints. “There’s increasing sensitivity, for sure, as a result of increasing awareness,” said Colleen ...

About Bennett Loudon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo