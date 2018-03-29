Rediscovered Books acquires Rainbow Books

Rediscovered Books owners Bruce and Laura DeLaney have expanded into the used book market with their March 29 purchase of Rainbow Books – the house, property, books and all.

The DeLaneys, by arrangement with the seller, took over operations March 20 at Rainbow Books, the long-time State and 13th streets bookstore that had been for sale for a while.

The Rainbow Books name will remain as will the used-book concept.

“It is going to evolve,” Laura DeLaney said. “The evolution could entail expanding literature, history and non-fiction. We will expand the children’s section. We want a cool place to sit. We want to have some elements of Trip Taylor.”

Trip Taylor Bookseller in downtown Boise is entering its second month of a going-out-of- business sale.

Rediscovered Books opened in 2006 on Overland Road, moved to its Eighth Street location in 2010, expanded there in 2015 and now the DeLaneys bought Rainbow in an era when many bookstores huge and small are shuttering.

“There are more and more independent bookstores opening across the country,” said DeLaney, citing American Booksellers Association statistics that the number of independent bookstores in America have increased more than 35 percent since 2009.

DeLaney did not disclose the purchase price. The property, including an estimated 26,000 books, was listed for $299,900. Without the books, the Ada County Assessor assesses the property at $153,100.

The DeLaneys entered into discussions with prior owner Lauren Deines in December. The DeLaneys had wanted to open a second book store since early 2017.

Rainbow Books was established in 1977 in the 1,027-squarefoot house built in 1956 that it currently occupies.