Chris Baird joins Thornton Oliver Keller’s industrial brokerage team

Chris Baird has joined Thornton Oliver Keller’s industrial brokerage team. Baird has been selected to participate in the firm’s 12 month brokerage training program, specializing in industrial commercial real estate, and will be mentored by Devin Pierce.

Baird holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and pre-law from the University of Idaho. Previously, Baird held a pilot position and commission in the United States Marine Corps and served 12 years active duty service and 8 years in the reserves achieving the rank of lieutenant colonel. Prior to joining Thornton Oliver Keller, he was a commercial airline pilot for 10 years with Cathay Pacific. Airways.