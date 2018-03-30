Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Ketchum Innovation Center pivots to resources (access required)

Ketchum Innovation Center pivots to resources (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher March 30, 2018 0

In an attempt to develop a year-round economy in the Wood River Valley area that isn’t dependent on tourism, the Ketchum Innovation Center is pivoting to a new role as an information resource for entrepreneurs. The nonprofit organization, founded in 2014, was originally hosting small businesses. It is now moving away from offering space and focusing ...

Tagged with:

About Sharon Fisher

Sharon Fisher is an Idaho Business Review staff writer, covering financial institutions, technology, and business development. She holds a bachelor of science in computer science from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and a masters in public administration and graduate certificates in geographic informational analysis and in community and regional planning from Boise State University. She likes explaining things and going to meetings. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_SLFisher.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo