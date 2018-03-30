Quantcast
By: Teya Vitu March 30, 2018 0

Median home prices in Ada and Canyon counties – near $300,000 and $200,000, respectively – are not affordable for average wage earners, according to a new home affordability study. ATTOM Data Solutions, an Irvine, California property database company, determined that no county in the western states that it analyzed – other than Cochise County, Arizona and Pueblo County, ...

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

