Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Out of the Office / Dr. Scott Snyder of St. Luke’s Neonatology named 2017 Pediatrician of the Year

Dr. Scott Snyder of St. Luke’s Neonatology named 2017 Pediatrician of the Year

By: IBR Staff April 1, 2018 0

(l-r) Dr. Jeanie Prince, Idaho Chapter AAP president; Dr. Scott Snyder; Dr. Lisa Barker, Idaho Chapter AAP vice president. Photo courtesy of St. Luke's Health System.

(l-r) Dr. Jeanie Prince, Idaho Chapter AAP president; Dr. Scott Snyder; Dr. Lisa Barker, Idaho Chapter AAP vice president. Photo courtesy of St. Luke’s Health System.

Physician Scott Snyder, the medical director for St. Luke’s Neonatology, has been named 2017 Pediatrician of the Year by the Idaho Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Dr. Snyder is also a fellow in the American Academy of Pediatrics, as well as the immediate past president of the Idaho Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics and chairman of the Section on Perinatal Pediatrics for District VIII of the AAP. He attended medical school at the University of Nebraska and completed his residency and fellowship at the Children’s Hospital of New Mexico.

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo