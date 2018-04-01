Dr. Scott Snyder of St. Luke’s Neonatology named 2017 Pediatrician of the Year

Physician Scott Snyder, the medical director for St. Luke’s Neonatology, has been named 2017 Pediatrician of the Year by the Idaho Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Dr. Snyder is also a fellow in the American Academy of Pediatrics, as well as the immediate past president of the Idaho Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics and chairman of the Section on Perinatal Pediatrics for District VIII of the AAP. He attended medical school at the University of Nebraska and completed his residency and fellowship at the Children’s Hospital of New Mexico.