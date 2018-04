Toni Ramey named program director for Girls on the Run in Treasure Valley

Toni Ramey has been named program director for Girls on the Run – Treasure Valley. Girls on the Run is a physical activity program for girls in third through fifth grade.

Ramey recently served as executive director of the Downtown YMCA. She holds degrees in electrical engineering and computer science from Washington University in St. Louis and a master’s degree in information networking from Carnegie Mellon.