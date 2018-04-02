Quantcast
Idaho earnings grow but are still relatively low (access required)

Idaho earnings grow but are still relatively low

By: Sharon Fisher April 2, 2018 0

The growth rate of Idaho earnings led the nation in 2017, but the earnings themselves left it at 44, according to the most recent figures from the Bureau of Economic Analysis, or BEA. Nationwide, earnings grew 3.1 percent in 2017. Idaho’s earnings grew 5.3 percent, which the bureau attributed primarily to durable goods manufacturing, which increased ...

