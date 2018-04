Christa O’Neil has been promoted to human resources manager at T-O Engineers. O’Neil has 15 years of experience at T-O. She holds a master’s degree in human resource management from Villanova University.

Eva Fithen has been promoted to marketing manager. Since 2013 Fithen has led T-O’s marketing and branding initiatives as the marketing coordinator.

Jay Steckman has been promoted to IT manager at T-O. Steckman has 13 years of experience in the IT department of T-O.