Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Southern Idaho sees a big increase in small business lending (access required)

Southern Idaho sees a big increase in small business lending (access required)

By: Anne Wallace Allen April 3, 2018 0

Before she opened her store, Voxn Clothing, in downtown Boise last summer, Erica Becker worked with her business mentors from the Small Business Administration's SCORE program to figure out what kind of financing would work best for her small business. Becker went with a $30,000 SBA loan in part because she didn’t have to put any ...

About Anne Wallace Allen

Anne Wallace Allen is the editor of the Idaho Business Review.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo