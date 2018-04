Stephanie Davenport has joined TitleOne in the Coeur d’ Alene office as a business strategist. She has 15 years of experience in the title and escrow industry as well as three years in the real estate business. Davenport also spent 18 years in the stock market industry prior to entering the real estate industry. She has completed Leadership Coeur d’Alene in 2005 and River City Leadership in 2012.