Treasure Valley Believe in a Cure hosts 3-day bowling fundraiser for cancer patients

Treasure Valley Believe in a Cure hosted a three-day bowling fundraiser February 23-25 at Sunset Lanes in Ontario, Oregon to benefit cancer patients at St. Luke’s Mountain States Tumor Institute in Fruitland. Founded in 2009, Treasure Valley Believe in a Cure coordinates fundraisers year round to benefit the St. Luke’s patient assistance fund. Over the years, the organization has raised more than $45,000 for the MSTI Fruitland.