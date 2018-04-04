Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Good Works / Treasure Valley Believe in a Cure hosts 3-day bowling fundraiser for cancer patients

Treasure Valley Believe in a Cure hosts 3-day bowling fundraiser for cancer patients

By: IBR Staff April 4, 2018 0

A team participates in the Treasure Valley Believe in a Cure bowling fundraiser at Sunset Lanes in Ontario, Oregon. Photo Courtesy of St. Luke's Health System.

A team participates in the Treasure Valley Believe in a Cure bowling fundraiser at Sunset Lanes in Ontario, Oregon. Photo Courtesy of St. Luke’s Health System.

Treasure Valley Believe in a Cure hosted a three-day bowling fundraiser February 23-25 at Sunset Lanes in Ontario, Oregon to benefit cancer patients at St. Luke’s Mountain States Tumor Institute in Fruitland. Founded in 2009, Treasure Valley Believe in a Cure coordinates fundraisers year round to benefit the St. Luke’s patient assistance fund. Over the years, the organization has raised more than $45,000 for the MSTI Fruitland.

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo