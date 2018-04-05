Boise State University breaks ground on Micron Center for Materials Research

Boise State University held a groundbreaking ceremony on April 3 for the new Micron Center for Materials Research. The building is scheduled for completion in spring 2020.

The four-story, 85,000-square-foot materials science research facility will provide more than 40 research laboratories and spaces, teaching spaces, a 250-seat lecture hall, two 80-seat classrooms, offices and work spaces for faculty members, staff and graduate students advancing materials research at Boise State, as well as other research faculty. Two classrooms and a lecture hall will be available for university-wide classes.

The Micron Technology Foundation Inc. pledged $25 million — the largest single gift to Boise State thus far — for the Micron Center for Materials Research. The building will provide the space needed to continue building expertise in the manufacture of technologies using nanomaterials on an industrial scale. The building was designed by Hummel Architects and Anderson Mason Dale Architects, and Hoffman Construction is the lead contractor.