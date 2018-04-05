Quantcast
Boise State’s Kevin Satterlee to lead Idaho State University

By: Anne Wallace Allen April 5, 2018 0

The Idaho State Board of Education has selected Kevin Satterlee as the next president of Idaho State University.

Satterlee has worked in higher education in Idaho for more than 20 years, most recently as chief operating officer, vice president

Kevin Satterlee

and special counsel at Boise State University. He is a graduate of Boise State and the University of Idaho Law School, where he graduated third in his class.

His hiring and contract were approved April 5, the board said.

Satterlee will take over as president at ISU on June 18. His annual salary will be $370,000, the board said. He replaces President Arthur Vailas, who announced his retirement after a decade at the helm of the university in Pocatello.

Idaho State is a public university with enrollment of about 12,600.

 

About Anne Wallace Allen

Anne Wallace Allen is the editor of the Idaho Business Review.

