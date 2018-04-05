Nilu Basnet, Tamsen Binggeli, Zahra Sadegh join T-O Engineers

Nilu Basnet, Tamsen Binggeli and Zahra Sadegh have joined the T-O Engineers Nampa office. Basnet, a staff engineer, began her career as an architect working in Nepal. In her new position, she will be working closely with the municipal group on a variety of projects. She holds a master’s degree in environmental engineering from Idaho State University.

Binggeli, an environmental planner, has been working on environmental projects in Idaho for 10 years. She’s on the board for the Boise River Enhancement Network and specializes in wetlands and ecological applications. She will be helping on a wide range of projects including airports and transportation. She holds a master’s degree in environmental science from the University of Idaho.

Sadegh, a staff engineer, has experience in the environmental field. She will be supporting the water and wastewater group on municipal and industrial projects. She holds a bachelor’s degree in environmental engineering and master’s degrees in environmental sciences and agroecology.