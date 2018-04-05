This is not goodbye

This is a bittersweet moment.

After seven-plus years of working on more than 100 annual publications, including event and travel guides, and writing and editing more than 1,000 profiles of successful Idahoans, I am leaving Idaho Business Review. Friday, April 6 is my last day. Monday, I will start hanging my hat down the road a spell, as the community engagement editor at Idaho Press-Tribune, the daily newspaper in Nampa.

I want to bid a fond farewell, not only to the folks I’ve been so honored and privileged to interview and write about over the years, but also to our readers and my fellow staff members.

To the many honorees who have so graciously shared your challenges, successes, dreams and frivolities; to our loyal IBR subscribers and readers who may have been inspired by some of those stories; to Idaho communities that have allowed me to open the curtain and let the world see your beauty and treasures; I thank you. To all my IBR friends, present and past, thank you for your encouragement, camaraderie and wisdom – you’ve picked me up when I have been at my lowest and helped show me the value of our work, and your friendship.

I am not going far, and I hope to see you all soon – you are going to IBR’s CEO of Influence event May 10, right? I wouldn’t miss meeting this year’s honorees – and catching up with former ones – for the world.