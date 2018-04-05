WCA honors 49 women at 25th Annual Tribute to Women and Industry luncheon

The Women’s and Children’s Alliance honored 49 women at its 25th Annual Tribute to Women and Industry Luncheon April 3 at the Boise Centre. The luncheon also recognized companies that have consistently supported the WCA.
In the last 25 years, 1,000 women have been named TWINs, and more than 125 businesses and organizations have participated, contributing almost $2.4 million to the WCA’s mission of providing safety, healing and freedom from domestic abuse and sexual assault.
Treasure Valley resident Dee Gore was presented at the event with the 2018 Joyce Stein Award for her efforts to make a positive impact on the growth and advancement of women in the Treasure Valley.
This year’s TWIN honorees are:
- Marni Allen, MS, FNP-BC. – Nurse Practitioner Pediatric Hematology/Oncology, St. Luke’s Mountain States Tumor Institute
- Jan P. Clark – Senior Administrative Assistant, KPMG LLP
- Captain Kristin Daigle – Sexual Assault Response Coordinator, Idaho Air National Guard
- Kami Faylor – Community Relations Manager, Micron Technology
- Tonia Ferguson – Senior Director of Patient Access, St. Luke’s Health System
- Trina Finley Ponce – Diversity & Inclusion Manager-HP Boise Site Lead, HP Inc.
- Tanya Furlong – Sr. Director of Operations, St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center
- Alissa Gamble –Regional Partner, Realtor, MAPS Coach, Minegar Gamble Real Estate
- Jill S. Giese– CEO, Jill Giese & Associates, Keller Williams Realty Boise
- Kathy Gray – Vice President and Controller, Idaho Independent Bank
- Michelle Gustavson – Assistant General Counsel and Assistant Secretary, J.R. Simplot Company
- Nicole Gyllenskog – Manager Accounting Systems, Intermountain Gas Company
- Dana Hamilton, RHJI – Virtual Chief Information Officer, Fisher’s Technology
- Julia Hilton – Senior Counsel, Idaho Power Company
- Sally Hobbs – Vice President Project Management, Citi
- Kathy Holland – Communications and Community Relations Manager, Albertsons Companies, Intermountain Division
- Virginia C. Howard – Director Vocational Rehabilitation Program, Shoshone-Paiute Tribes
- Molly J. Huskey, J.D. – Judge, Idaho Court of Appeals
- Crystal Jones – Accounting Manager, Engineered Structures, Inc.
- Donna A. Jones – District Manager, Vice President, U.S. Bank
- Maryanne Jordan – Idaho State Senator District 17, Idaho State Senate
- Kersti H. Kennedy – Attorney, Givens Pursley LLP
- Nicole Kissler – Director of Medical Reimbursement, Norco
- Beth Layton – Creative Manager, Damsel in Defense
- Stephanie Lindstrom – Digital & Strategic Senior Manager, Idaho Statesman
- Gita Lutterman – Regional Banking District Manager, VP, Three Rivers District, Wyoming/Eastern Idaho, Wells Fargo Bank
- Barbara McDermott – Vice President/Branch Manager, Washington Federal
- Mindy M. Muller – Attorney, Hawley Troxell
- Kelly Noles – Assistant Commercial Relationship Manager, First Interstate Bank
- MaryAnna Huong Peavey – Loan Program Coordinator, Idaho Department of Environmental Quality
- Hailey Poulson – Executive Assistant, NexTitle
- Elizabeth Prier, M.D. FACS – Breast Surgical Oncologist and Medical Director of Comprehensive Breast Surgery Center, Saint Alphonsus Health System.
- Lisa Roberts, M.A. Ed.S. – Area Director, Boise School District
- Shannon Rush – Call, MPA – Director, Global Organizational Effectiveness, Micron Technology, Inc.
- Gena Russell – Vice President and Team Manager, U.S. Bank
- Lisa E. Sanchez – Boise City Councilwoman, City of Boise
- Christi Sanders – Vice President, Senior Project Manager, Citi
- Amy Shaw – Compliance, Risk and Security Director, Idaho Power Company
- Christine Shirazi, MS, ACNS-BC – Chest Pain Coordinator, Saint Alphonsus Health System
- Deborah Smith, CMD – Marketing and Business Development Manager, CenterCal Properties LLC/The Village at Meridian
- Stephanie D. Smith, AVP – Private Banking Relationship Manager, Idaho First Bank
- Jane K. Spencer, APRN, ACNS-BC – Clinical Nurse Specialist –Stroke Program, Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
- Brandy Stemmler – Residential Loan Officer, PrimeLending
- Kira Stigile – Corporate Secretary, Quality Art, Inc.
- Meghan Swan – Senior Director, Sales Operations, Planning and Technology, J. R. Simplot Company
- Heidi Wilfong – Quality Program Manager, Global Digital Support and Customer Support Operations, HP
- Marcia Woodbury – Owner, Blue Sky Voice
- Holli Woodings – City Council Member, City of Boise
- Sarah Woodley – CEO, BPA Health