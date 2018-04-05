WCA honors 49 women at 25th Annual Tribute to Women and Industry luncheon

The Women’s and Children’s Alliance honored 49 women at its 25th Annual Tribute to Women and Industry Luncheon April 3 at the Boise Centre. The luncheon also recognized companies that have consistently supported the WCA.

In the last 25 years, 1,000 women have been named TWINs, and more than 125 businesses and organizations have participated, contributing almost $2.4 million to the WCA’s mission of providing safety, healing and freedom from domestic abuse and sexual assault.

Treasure Valley resident Dee Gore was presented at the event with the 2018 Joyce Stein Award for her efforts to make a positive impact on the growth and advancement of women in the Treasure Valley.

This year’s TWIN honorees are: