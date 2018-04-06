Abby Black, Cameron McFaddan, Randy Rabehl, Jason Vickrey promoted at TitleOne

Abby Black has been promoted to senior vice president of Treasure Valley and north Idaho operations at TitleOne. She most recently served as the vice president of Treasure Valley operations at TitleOne. Black was a director for First Tee of Idaho and the Children’s Home Society of Idaho and is on the board for the Make a Wish Foundation. Black is also a founding member of the 100 ADA organization.

Cameron McFaddan has been promoted to senior vice president of commercial operations. He will continue serving as TitleOne’s legal counsel. McFaddan has 13 years of real estate transaction and land use and planning experience as well as 11 years of title and escrow experience.

Randy Rabehl has been promoted to senior vice president and controller. Rabehl is a certified public accountant with 24 years of experience in the title industry and 14 years of experience as a 1031 exchange accommodator. He holds a degree in accounting from Boise State University and a master’s degree in business administration from George Fox University.

Jason Vickrey has been promoted to senior vice president of central and eastern Idaho operations. He most recently served as the vice president of Magic Valley West in TitleOne’s Twin Falls office. Vickrey has three years of title and escrow experience as well as two years in the lending industry. He also has 8 years of fundraising experience. Vickrey serves on the Boys and Girls Club board, as well as acting as co-chair for their charity auction. He is also the chair for the Magic Valley Charity Golf Classic.