Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / People / For the paper / Abby Black, Cameron McFaddan, Randy Rabehl, Jason Vickrey promoted at TitleOne

Abby Black, Cameron McFaddan, Randy Rabehl, Jason Vickrey promoted at TitleOne

By: IBR Staff April 6, 2018 0

Abby Black

Abby Black

Abby Black has been promoted to senior vice president of Treasure Valley and north Idaho operations at TitleOne. She most recently served as the vice president of Treasure Valley operations at TitleOne. Black was a director for First Tee of Idaho and the Children’s Home Society of Idaho and is on the board for the Make a Wish Foundation. Black is also a founding member of the 100 ADA organization.

Cameron McFaddan

Cameron McFaddan

Cameron McFaddan has been promoted to senior vice president of commercial operations. He will continue serving as TitleOne’s legal counsel. McFaddan has 13 years of real estate transaction and land use and planning experience as well as 11 years of title and escrow experience.

Randy Rabehl

Randy Rabehl

Randy Rabehl has been promoted to senior vice president and controller. Rabehl is a certified public accountant with 24 years of experience in the title industry and 14 years of experience as a 1031 exchange accommodator. He holds a degree in accounting from Boise State University and a master’s degree in business administration from George Fox University.

Jason Vickrey

Jason Vickrey

Jason Vickrey has been promoted to senior vice president of central and eastern Idaho operations. He most recently served as the vice president of Magic Valley West in TitleOne’s Twin Falls office. Vickrey has three years of title and escrow experience as well as two years in the lending industry. He also has 8 years of fundraising experience. Vickrey serves on the Boys and Girls Club board, as well as acting as co-chair for their charity auction. He is also the chair for the Magic Valley Charity Golf Classic.

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo