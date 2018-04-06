Quantcast
Boise CBC Advisors office fate unknown in Colliers International acquisition (access required)

By: Teya Vitu April 6, 2018 0

Toronto-based Colliers International Group on April 3 acquired Salt Lake City-based Coldwell Banker Commercial Advisors, which also has a Boise commercial real estate office. The move gives Colliers a presence in Utah, but Colliers has had an Idaho presence in Boise since 2001 with the locally owned and operated Colliers International Idaho office. It was not immediately ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

