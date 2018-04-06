Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Grocery broker Impact expands nationwide (access required)

Grocery broker Impact expands nationwide (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher April 6, 2018 0

Continuing its goal of expanding across the country, the Boise-based Impact Group has acquired two sales agencies in the natural and conventional food space from Glen Cove, N.Y. The acquisition of Wildfire Sales and Epic Natural Sales will let Impact expand into the Northeast and Southeast. “The exciting part about this acquisition is it provides us ...

Tagged with:

About Sharon Fisher

Sharon Fisher is an Idaho Business Review staff writer, covering financial institutions, technology, and business development. She holds a bachelor of science in computer science from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and a masters in public administration and graduate certificates in geographic informational analysis and in community and regional planning from Boise State University. She likes explaining things and going to meetings. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_SLFisher.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo