Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Real Estate / Roundup 4.6.18 (access required)

Roundup 4.6.18 (access required)

By: IBR Staff April 6, 2018 0

RES-Care Washington Inc. leased 2,560 square feet at 847 Park Centre Way Suites 4 and 5 in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Mike Peña and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers International represented the landlord. Greg Gaddis of Tenant Realty Advisors represented the tenant. Ashwood Recovery LLC leased 3,850 square feet at 847 Park Centre Way Suites 6 and 7 ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo