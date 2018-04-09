Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Historic light poles with LED lights will brighten downtown Idaho Falls (access required)

Historic light poles with LED lights will brighten downtown Idaho Falls (access required)

By: Teya Vitu April 9, 2018 0

Downtown Idaho Falls is getting street lighting to match the 1890-1930 era of its buildings. Idaho Falls Power on April 9 started removing the 40-foot-tall black mast arm street lights that are believed to have been installed 30 years ago. They will be replaced with 12-foot-tall decorated light poles evocative of the early 20th century, spokeswoman ...

Tagged with:

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo