Jeff Maffuccio joins the Junior Achievement of Idaho Treasure Valley board

Jeff Maffuccio has joined the board of Junior Achievement of Idaho, Treasure Valley. Maffuccio works for Idaho Power as facility siting coordinator, where he handles site planning, public involvement, and certain aspects of public relations for large transmission and delivery facility projects in eastern Oregon and southern Idaho.

Additionally, Maffuccio is a founding member of the Idaho Power Young Professionals Network and is on the board of Idaho Power’s Employee Community Fund program.

Maffuccio holds a bachelor’s degree in urban planning and architecture from the University of Utah.