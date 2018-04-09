Laurie Dinius-Perez joins Holland & Hart’s Boise office

Laurie Dinius-Perez has joined Holland & Hart’s Boise office as a counsel in the firm’s labor and employment practice group. Her practice focuses on business immigration issues, including non-immigrant statuses and lawful permanent residency processes for U.S. employers . She also partners with employers to draft immigration program policies that comply with applicable regulations.

Previously, she worked as a lead attorney at Andrade Legal, an attorney at the Law Office of Laurie A. Dinius-Perez PLLC, an attorney at Berry Appleman & Leiden LL, and an attorney at Labrador Law Offices.

Dinius-Perez holds a law degree from the University of Idaho College of Law and a bachelor’s degree from Boise State University.